Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

