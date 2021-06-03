Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

CBRL stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.