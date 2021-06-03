Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,592 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 58,259.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 208,684 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STM shares. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of STM opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

