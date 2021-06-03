Royce & Associates LP Invests $5.92 Million in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 607,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.26% of J.Jill as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

JILL opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

