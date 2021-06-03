Xponance Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 122.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.