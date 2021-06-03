Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.70 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

