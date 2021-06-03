Certified Advisory Corp Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

