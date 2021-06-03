Jonathan Thomas Logan Purchases 5,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.23 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

