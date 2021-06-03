225 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.