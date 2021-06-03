4,867 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 160.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $661,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

