Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $357.67 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock worth $12,894,825 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

