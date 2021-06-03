Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $217,000 in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 147,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

