Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $200,000 Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $169.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

