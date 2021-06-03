Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Life Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Life Storage by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

