Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $209,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

