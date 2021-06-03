Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $257,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $28,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

