Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 143,530 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Penn National Gaming worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $33,053,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $13,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

PENN stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -574.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

