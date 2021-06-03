Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 876,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $31,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

