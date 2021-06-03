ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.96

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 119703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

