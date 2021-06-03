ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.96

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 119703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
