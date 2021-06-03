Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Lear worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.