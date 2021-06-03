Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,776 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $8.08 on Monday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.26.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

