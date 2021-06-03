Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Papa John’s International worth $36,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

