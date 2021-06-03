Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.