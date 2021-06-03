Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,535 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.66. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $289.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

