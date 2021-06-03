$0.16 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

PAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAE stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. PAE has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $779.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

