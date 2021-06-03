Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GIII shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

GIII opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

