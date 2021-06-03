Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of DXC opened at $39.76 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

