Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 427.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,747 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

