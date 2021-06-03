Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 10,202 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 377.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

