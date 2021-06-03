Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $857,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $146.46 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.