HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 119,939 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,939 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,821,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 158,764 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,393,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 79,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $22.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28.

