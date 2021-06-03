ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

