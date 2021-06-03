BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 491,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $590,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.