Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $393,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

