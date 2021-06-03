BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,299,183 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $615,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.24. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

