Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 996.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.