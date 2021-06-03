Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $341.17 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $332.45 and a 1 year high of $448.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

