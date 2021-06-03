Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,490.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

