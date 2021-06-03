Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,581 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 40.1% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 35.7% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 22,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in American Water Works by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 98,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 56,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $155.43 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

