Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,665.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,362.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,431.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

