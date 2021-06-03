WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

