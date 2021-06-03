ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.17 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $888.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 110.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 179.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

