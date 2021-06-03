Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.91 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

