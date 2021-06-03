Gary B. Smith Sells 3,750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50.

Ciena stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

