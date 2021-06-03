HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $92,512.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HCHC stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.33.
HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
