HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Purchases $92,512.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HCHC stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $325.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HC2 by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.