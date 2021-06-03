Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.40

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

