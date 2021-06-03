Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 174,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

