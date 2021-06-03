World Asset Management Inc Sells 76 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL stock opened at $307.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.46 and a one year high of $339.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.90.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

