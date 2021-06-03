DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

DCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after buying an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

