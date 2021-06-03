Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.52

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,533 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

